First Warning Forecast: Sunshine helps temperatures warm up a few more degrees

Good Wednesday morning! We’re on a slight warming trend the rest of this week. Eventually our weather pattern shifts with a cold front passing through for the weekend.

Lots of sunshine today will help temperatures warm up a couple more degrees than yesterday. Highs Wednesday reach the mid to upper 60s.

We'll notice a shift in our weather pattern starting Thursday. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures continue to warm to highs in the seasonable low 70s. We could have a few showers Thursday evening, with our first round of rain more likely Thursday night throughout Friday morning. The second round of showers and storms will be Friday evening into Saturday afternoon.

Behind the cold front, winds will pick up and clouds clear out. Temperatures will be cooling down this weekend. Highs in the upper 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.

Next week will start off even cooler with highs well below-average in the lower 60s. However, high pressure will bring us a clear sky for the first half of the workweek.

