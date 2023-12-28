First Warning Forecast: Sunshine makes a return heading into the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! It was another gloomy day with fog and mist to start, ending with lingering clouds. Sunshine is on the way though! Along with cooler temperatures.

As clouds clear this evening, patchy fog could again form tonight into Friday morning. Not as much as we saw last night, but still some fog around. Lows drop into the lower 40s.

Friday will be a partly cloudy day. A disturbance could bring us isolated rain showers after 3 PM Friday lasting into the evening hours. High temperatures return to the upper 50s with a few locations touching 60°.

Following that disturbance comes the cool down. Highs this weekend will be in the low 50s with overnight lows in the mid 30s.

It’ll be a dry holiday weekend with sun and clouds. More sunshine on Sunday than Saturday.

The first day of 2024 will be a couple degrees warmer in the mid 50s. Then, a cold front moves through later in the day. It should be mostly dry around the front. Behind the front, Tuesday will be breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry with sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures in the low 50s for highs.

