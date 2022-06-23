Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! Clouds and rain showers have been pesky today, but they will soon clear out. Then, temperatures will gradually be on the rise again.

As clouds clear tonight, temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s, which will be around the level of our dew points. Those factors combined with light winds sets up the perfect environment for patchy fog to form late tonight into Friday morning.

High pressure moves in Friday and stays over us for the weekend. That will keep us decently dry with lots of sunshine all weekend long. It will also put us on a warming trend. Highs in the low 80s Friday to mid 80s Saturday and eventually the upper 80s Sunday.

We stay warm near 90° Monday, but a cold front heading our way will bring us scattered showers and storms later in the day Monday. That boundary stalls just offshore, keeping isolated to scattered showers around Tuesday and Wednesday.

That’s good for us because we do need more rain! The latest drought monitor that was released Thursday has a good portion of northeastern NC under a moderate drought and the rest of the area as abnormally dry.

The cold front Monday night will also help cool us down to highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. Then temperatures climb once again. Highs in the low 80s Wednesday and mid 80s next Thursday.

