First Warning Forecast: Sunshine returns with a gradual warm-up

Good Wednesday evening! We are finally done with our repeat pattern of clouds, drizzle, and tidal flooding. That stubborn low pressure system will finally move offshore tonight. As it does, we’ll see some clouds clearing, which could lead to patchy fog overnight. Lows will be around the low to mid 60s.

Higher waves will linger for one more day. Expect a moderate rip current risk Thursday with 2-4 feet waves.

High pressure slides across the Mid-Atlantic for the end of the workweek. That will bring us more sunshine and a gradual warm-up. Highs warm to the mid 80s by the weekend. Lows around the mid 60s. On Saturday, a strong cold front will pass through.

This cold front will snap us back into that Fall reality, bringing us cool, crisp, dry air again. Following the front, high temperatures will go from well above-average to below-average with highs Sunday in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. A strong ridge will follow, sitting over us through the first half of next week. Expect lots of sunshine. Temperatures will gradually rise to our more seasonable mid 70s toward the middle of the week.

