First Warning Forecast: Sunshine sticks around for a while

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening and Happy October! The sun finally made a return today! There was some haze in the sky, but that didn’t stop temperatures from soaring into the mid to upper 70s. The sun is here to stay for a while and so are these seasonable temperatures.

Under a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures drop into the low 60s. It will be a little chilly heading out the door tomorrow morning, but temperatures warm up nicely Monday afternoon into the upper 70s again.

High temperatures stay in the upper 70s the entire workweek. Sunshine sticks around until Friday.

Friday into Saturday, a cold front will pass through, bringing us scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon into earlier Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front. Highs in the lower 70s Saturday down to highs in the mid to upper 60s Sunday.

