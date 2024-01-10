First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today and Thursday, storms return late Friday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

It will still be windy today with winds out of the southwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Cooler, but seasonable with highs in the low 50s.

More sunshine will break out on Thursday. Winds will relax and high temperatures will warm to the mid 50s.

Winds will kick up again on Friday. Rain and storms will also be likely during the evening. It will also be on the windy side with winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Most of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms. That means isolated severe storms are possible. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

Showers will linger into Saturday. Winds will ramp up out of the southwest. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.

Sunshine will break out on Sunday, but it will be chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

We'll have another chance of showers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Meteorologist April Loveland

