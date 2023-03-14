Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Freeze Warning early Wednesday

Posted at 1:25 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 13:25:32-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Wednesday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are possible. Be sure to protect your plants!

Many areas will wake up near or below the freezing mark. Coupled with the wind, temperatures will feel more like the 20s Wednesday morning. Be sure to bundle up!

Temperatures will continue to trend in the low 50s through midweek. We'll finally warm to above-normal temperatures on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. The warmest day of the week will be Friday with highs near 70. St. Patrick's Day is looking dry and mild.

Rain chances will increase late Friday and Saturday. Expect showers mainly during the morning hours on Saturday.

We'll dry out on Sunday and Monday. Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the low 50s. The First Day of Spring is on Monday, but it will be our coldest day with highs struggling to get out of the 40s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

