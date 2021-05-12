First Warning Forecast: Sunshine will finally break out on Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Well, it has been feeling more like March than May today. A disturbance is over the area keeping us socked in with clouds and light showers. Many areas are in the upper 40s and 50s! Clouds will start to decrease this evening and overnight and temperatures will dip into the upper 40s.

Sunshine will prevail on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Milder than Wednesday, but still well-below normal for this time of year.

A few spotty showers will be possible to end the work week with highs near the 70-degree mark.

The weekend is looking pleasant with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies both days.

A few showers will be possible to kick off the work week with highs in the low 70s. We'll warm to the mid 70s on Tuesday with a few morning showers. Drier by midweek with highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

