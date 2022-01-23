First Warning Forecast: Sunshine with highs in the 40s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with highs warming into the low 40s. A few clouds will move in later today. We should see more snow melt today, but anything leftover on the roads or sidewalks with refreeze overnight as temperatures dip into the 20s.

Plenty of sunshine to start the work week. We may have to deal with some black ice on side streets. Temperatures will warm into the low 40s, with melting possible once again. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight.

A cold front will move in on Tuesday. It will be the mild ahead of the front with highs near 50. The front looks mostly dry, so keeping precipitation chances low. Temperatures will once again fall into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight.

Much colder on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. It will also be breezy with winds out of the north at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. Even colder overnight with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the mid 30s.

Our attention turns to Friday and Saturday. There is a chance for a storm system to form near the coast and may bring us the chance for wintry precipitation. We are still days away, so keeping a slight 30 percent chance on Friday night into Saturday. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s and upper 30s on Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar