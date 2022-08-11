First Warning Forecast: Sweet relief is working its way into Hampton Roads

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday night! Scattered storms will briefly come to an end late tonight, then more storms Thursday before a gorgeous weekend ahead.

Scattered storms should end around 2 AM. While rain is falling, flooding is still a concern. Watch for flooded roadways traveling overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

We start to feel a bit of relief Thursday. High temperatures drop into the mid 80s, which is nice, but the humidity will still be high. Dew points remain in the mid 70s, so it will still be very sticky outside. Thursday morning starts off dry, then scattered storms return around a cold front Thursday afternoon and evening. Shouldn’t be nearly as bad as the storms we had Wednesday.

Following this second cold front, we’ll get to enjoy low humidity, dry weather, and lots of sunshine for the weekend. Highs in the low to mid 80s all weekend long.

Temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s for at least the first half of the workweek, but scattered thunderstorms return for the workweek.