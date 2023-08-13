First Warning Forecast: Sweltering few days ahead and a couple severe threats to kick off the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday morning! We’ve got dangerous heat and severe storms in the forecast the next few days.

Sunday is going to be mostly dry, but sweltering. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like 105-110°. No surprise a Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the area until 8 PM. There won’t be any relief to really look forward to this afternoon as we look to stay mostly sunny and dry all day. Just a stray shower is possible in our northern communities.

This same heat sticks around for Monday and Tuesday. Both days will have high temperatures in the mid 90s feeling up to 115°.

Stay cool and hydrated these dangerously hot days and keep your pets cool as well. Also, know the signs of heat exhaustion versus heat stroke.

Monday and Tuesday are both also severe weather days. Each afternoon and evening, we’ll have scattered thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. These storms will produce heavy rainfall that will likely create flash flooding. Over 2” of rain could be dumped in some locations. While flooding is our main concern, all severe weather threats are on the table. Stay weather aware!

After the cold front passes Tuesday night, we’re in for a treat Wednesday! A few lingering showers or storms, but decently dry and much cooler. Highs in the mid 80s actually feeling like the mid 80s with low humidity. Enjoy it because heat gradually rises the rest of the workweek back to 90° feeling like the upper 90s Friday. The second half of the week looks to stay mostly dry with clouds and sunshine.

