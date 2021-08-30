First Warning Forecast: Sweltering heat, a few storms and the remnants of Ida

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Hot and humid today with highs in the 90s, but it will feel like the triple digits. Keeping the chance for some afternoon and evening showers and storms as a disturbance moves in. Otherwise just expect an uncomfortable day under partly cloudy skies.

Another day of the 90s on Tuesday with heat index values in the triple digits. Skies will be partly cloudy. Keeping a slight chance for an isolated storm.

The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ida will impact the region on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this system could produce some instances of flash flooding. Isolated severe storms will also be possible. Highs will warm to the upper 80s.

Scattered showers will be possible on Thursday. It will be much cooler with highs near 80.

Tracking a nice and comfortable stretch of weather to end the work week and into the weekend. Dewpoints will fall into the 60s, which will make for more comfortable conditions. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday and warm to the mid 80s on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Ida

Tropical Storm Ida is located about 40 miles SW of Jackson, Mississippi.

Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph

Ida is moving toward the north near 9 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue today. A faster northeastward motion is expected to begin by tonight and continue through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move farther inland over western and central Mississippi this afternoon. Ida is then forecast to move over northeastern Mississippi tonight, and move across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and near the central Appalachians on Wednesday.

Additional weakening is forecast during the next day or so, and Ida is expected to become a tropical depression this afternoon. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles mainly to southeast of the center over water.

News 3

Tropical Storm Kate

Depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Kate. Expected to move over the open waters of the Central Atlantic.

Kate is moving toward the north near 8 mph. A general northward motion is expected to continue through Tuesday, followed by a turn to the northwest on Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next couple of days. Some slow strengthening is forecast by Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center in the eastern semicircle.

News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

