First Warning Forecast: Sweltering heat continues to end the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday! It has been sweltering hot for the 5th day in a row. Unfortunately, this extreme heat continues the next couple of days. Feels-like temperatures in the low 100s continues Friday and Saturday. Along with the heat will be afternoon/evening isolated storms.

Eventually the strong Bermuda High that's been bringing us this hotter, quieter weather pattern will break down and a cold front will slowly pass through Sunday-Tuesday. With this front, our rain chances increase and temperatures gradually drop.

Expect more scattered thunderstorm activity Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Then, we should return to more typical isolated afternoon/evening summertime storms the second half of the week. Temperatures will gradually drop to the upper 80s for highs Sunday and mid 80s Monday and Tuesday while the front is passing through. Behind the front, the second half of the week, temperatures return to seasonal normals close to 90° again.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

FACEBOOK

TWITTER