First Warning Forecast: Temperatures are on the rise!

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast:

We've had a very pleasant Memorial Day! Much warmer with more sunshine today, but still below-average temperatures.

Temperatures will continue to gradually climb back up to the more seasonable low to mid 80s for highs the middle of this week. Along with the warm-up will be added humidity.

We're catching a mostly dry break for the next couple of days, just expecting cloud cover to gradually increase. That is courtesy of a high pressure system hanging out just off the coast. Toward the end of the workweek, we move into a more unsettled weather pattern as that high pressure leaves and a few disturbances pass through. That unsettled pattern brings us scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday, Friday and through the weekend.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

