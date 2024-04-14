Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Temperatures are on the rise to the 80s

Wx Heat 3.png
Posted at 9:30 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 21:30:07-04

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It was a nice day, but still on the windy side. Winds start to die down some on Sunday and temperatures will make a jump.

Under a clear sky tonight, temperatures fall to the upper 40s. Winds will be on the lighter side tonight. We get breezy Sunday afternoon and evening. Southwesterly winds 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s, near 80°. Lots of sunshine continues all day.

ADI Wind Gust Forecast.png

Temperatures stay warm in the low 80s Monday. A cold front Monday evening will bring us isolated storms Monday evening and early night. This front drops temperatures to the low 70s for highs Tuesday.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

The middle of the week looks mostly dry, but can’t rule out a stray shower each day. Temperatures return to around 80° Wednesday and Thursday. Then, temperatures start on a cooling trend. Highs in the mid 70s Friday and upper 60s Saturday.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Around a cold front Friday, we could see isolated rain showers.

Pollen levels remain high for the next week.

Pollen Bar Graph Words On Side.png

