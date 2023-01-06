First Warning Forecast: Temperatures continue to gradually cool

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! It was a little cooler today, but still comfortable with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures continue to drop through the weekend.

Overnight lows cool to the low to mid 40s tonight. We stay cooler Friday, despite having lots of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

By Saturday, we’re looking at highs in the low 50s and Sunday highs in the upper 40s. Lows drop to the mid 30s each night.

This weekend, a system will bring us scattered rain showers later Sunday into Monday morning. We catch a dry break Tuesday, then have another rain chance Wednesday.

Temperatures the first half of the workweek will be a bit warmer in the low to mid 50s before cooling back down to highs in the upper 40s for the end of the workweek.