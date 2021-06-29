First Warning Forecast: Temperatures feeling like 100° the next few days

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

More heat and humidity…

Another warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the 70s. Highs will return to the 90s today. It will feel more like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon with the humidity. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a “pop-up” shower or storm possible.

Even hotter tomorrow! Highs will warm to the mid 90s Wednesday with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. We will see a mix of sun and clouds again tomorrow with another chance for a “pop-up” shower or storm.

Rain and storms will move in with a cold front to end the week. Expect scattered showers and storms later Thursday and lingering for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will drop to the upper 80s Friday and low to mid 80s this weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Danny dissipates over Georgia. The remnants are moving WNW near 17 mph from northern Georgia to Alabama.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located over the tropical Atlantic, about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Some slow development of this disturbance is possible later this week and this weekend while the system moves west to WNW at 15 to 20 mph, likely reaching the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

