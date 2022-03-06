First Warning Forecast: Temperatures keep climbing as winds pick up

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Spring is back with highs returning to the low 60s today. Temperatures continue to climb, feeling like summer to end the weekend. Enjoy it now because a cold front will cool us down next week.

Earlier this evening, clouds started to break apart. Having a clearer sky when the sun set did allow some of our heat to escape and temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase again tonight once the warm front officially passes through and temperatures will be back on the rise. So, our lows will be reached earlier tonight. When you wake up Sunday, temperatures will be in the low 60s. A few stray showers and patchy fog on our coastal waters may be around too. Strong southwesterly winds of 15-25 MPH gusting to 30 MPH will help temperatures soar near 80° under a mostly cloudy sky Sunday.

Similar weather continues on Monday. Warm in the low 80s and windy. We should be able to see a little more sunshine on Monday though.

The cold front from this system is set to move through early Tuesday morning. That will send our temperatures dropping throughout the day Tuesday and bring scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s will be reached in the morning. Likely dropping to the low 50s by Tuesday afternoon and low 40s Tuesday night. Behind the front, we stay in an unsettled pattern with the front stalling just to our south before a low pressure system develops along it offshore.

This activity will bring us more scattered rain showers Wednesday and Thursday, along with cooler temperatures. Highs both days in the low 50s. Isolated showers will still be possible Friday and Saturday. Friday we see a hop up in temperatures to the low 60s before another cold front drops us back down to the mid 50s next Saturday.

