First Warning Forecast: Temperatures keep climbing for a warm Christmas

Posted at 5:49 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 17:49:06-05

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! It was a cold, bright day, but it did feel better than yesterday. Each day we’ll keep warming up a little bit more.

Tonight will be cold in the upper 20s to low 30s under a clear sky. Tomorrow is the official start to Winter! Temperatures will be closer to seasonal normals with highs in the low 50s Thursday. Still plenty of sunshine around.

Clouds start to increase a bit more Friday and through the weekend, but we look to stay dry through Christmas Day. It will be a warm Christmas with both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day having highs around 60°.

Our next rainmaking system is set to move in the day after Christmas, so it could be a wet drive home if you’re traveling anywhere this holiday. Scattered rain moves in Tuesday midday and could last through Thursday morning. It will be a warm rain with highs in the low to mid 60s throughout the duration of this system.

