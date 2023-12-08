First Warning Forecast: Temperatures keep climbing this weekend; Severe threat Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday morning! Temperatures continue to warm up through the weekend. Severe storms are possible Sunday around a powerful cold front that cools us down next week.

Highs reach the upper 50s today. As high pressure moves out, we'll have passing clouds throughout the day, especially midday, but we will remain dry.

Partly cloudy and mostly dry Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday is when our warming trend stops with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday is also the day we'll see the greatest impacts from this system. Sustained southerly winds pick up from 10-15 MPH in the morning to 20-30 MPH by the evening. Even higher wind gusts. The second half of the day, we'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms. We are all already under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and flooding rain. Within this event, we're expecting around 2" of rain to fall.

Rain and clouds quickly clear out earlier Monday morning. Next week will be dry with plenty of sunshine as we will once again be under the influence of high pressure. Temperatures will stay cool though. Highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s each day next week.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM