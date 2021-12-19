First Warning Forecast: Temperatures plummet throughout the day Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! A strong cold front is headed our way tonight into tomorrow morning. Ahead of it, off and on scattered showers continue for the rest of this evening and tonight. Rain will become more widespread with heavy downpours at times mainly 4 AM - 4 PM Sunday. Around 0.5-1" of rain is expected.

The cold front will pass through Sunday morning, bringing strong north winds of 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH that will help rapidly drop temperatures behind the front. If you wake up early Sunday morning, you'll still have temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s to enjoy. Just a few hours later though, temperatures rapidly drop to around 50° mid-morning and continue to drop as the day goes on. By Noon, temperatures will be in the mid 40s (feeling like the upper 30s) dropping to the upper 30s (feeling like the low 30s) by Sunday evening. Temperatures eventually bottom out around freezing Sunday night/early Monday morning.

When you wake up Monday morning, winds will begin to die down, but they'll stay breezy enough to make it feel like we're in the 20s. Lots of sunshine Monday only helps temperatures rise to the mid 40s. By Tuesday, the official start to Winter, temperatures rebound closer to where they should be for this time of year, in the low 50s.

A low pressure system will ride along the coast late Tuesday throughout Wednesday. How close it tracks to the coast will determine how much rain we'll see mid-week. Right now, expect scattered showers Tuesday night throughout the day Wednesday with breezy conditions Wednesday. We dry out Thursday and stay mostly dry through next weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures gradually warm to the mid 50s heading into next weekend, both Friday and Saturday.

