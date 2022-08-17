First Warning Forecast: Temperatures start to warm-up and humidity begins to build

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! It was another great day with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will climb a little more for the rest of the workweek. We also eventually move into an unsettled pattern and rain chances go up.

We stay mostly clear tonight. Winds will die down and temperatures will cool into the low to mid 60s, around the same level our dew points are at. That will set up a good environment for patchy fog to form late tonight into Thursday morning. Watch for that on the morning commute!

After the fog clears, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky the rest of Thursday. High temperatures get a little warmer in the mid 80s.

Temperatures stay in the mid 80s Friday, but clouds will start increasing throughout the day ahead of an approaching front. Humidity will also climb more Friday and we’ll see some storms popping up Friday evening.

The front will stall over the top of us this weekend, kicking off our unsettled weather pattern. This will bring us scattered storms throughout Saturday and Sunday. If you’re looking for dry breaks to get outdoors this weekend, Sunday looks to be a little drier than Saturday. High temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler on Saturday in the low 80s, back to the mid 80s Sunday.

High temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s for at least the first half of the workweek. Scattered showers and storms also stick around for the start of the workweek, so keep that rain gear nearby!