First Warning Forecast: Temperatures up, down, then way up this weekend

We'll continue with mainly clear skies this evening and overnight. Lows will fall into the upper 50s.

Another day of highs in the 80s on Thursday under partly cloudy skies.

The dry weather will continue into the end of the work week. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s, but we'll have plenty of sunshine.

Highs will continue to climb to the upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday. We will see more clouds than sunshine and we could see an isolated storm. It will be a nice taste of summer.

Many areas will hit the 90-degree mark on Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds than sunshine to kick off the work week with highs in the low 80s. More sunshine will break out on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s on Tuesday and soar to 90 on Wednesday.

