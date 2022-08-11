First Warning Forecast: The 80s are here to stay a while, rain will soon move out

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! We finally got to say goodbye to the 90s today and won’t see the 90s back for a while.

It’s another evening with scattered storms, but nothing as serious as yesterday. Rain and storms mostly come to an end tonight by Midnight. A few lingering showers in North Carolina possible. A little cooler overnight with lows in the low 70s. Friday morning, some areas will wake up to dense patchy fog. Watch for that on the morning commute!

Friday afternoon, the second cold front passes through. This will bring us a quick line of showers and storms. Highs Friday in the low 80s, some locations may not even get out of the 70s.

A perfect weekend is in store! High temperatures in the low to mid 80s, no humidity, dry, and filled with sunshine! We really can’t ask for a better weekend in mid-August.

These below-average temperatures in the low to mid 80s will stick around for the workweek. Scattered storms do return Monday though. Isolated storms Tuesday into Wednesday.