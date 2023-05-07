First Warning Forecast: The 80s are making a brief return

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! We had a gorgeous day for the return of the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show, the Norfolk Wine Festival, and any other outdoor activities you had planned! Tomorrow will still be a nice day, but much warmer. Another cool down to the low 70s comes next week.

Tonight, temperatures cool into the mid 50s. Clouds increase throughout the day Sunday just ahead of our unsettled pattern. A stationary front will set up north of us. We could see a line of showers and storms swing through from the northwest to southeast Sunday evening after 5 PM. However, most models are showing that line falling apart right before it reaches Hampton Roads. Most of the day will be dry and pleasant for these weekend events. It will be much warmer in the low 80s for highs, but a nice breeze will be around.

The low 80s continue into the start of the workweek. Rain chances increase. Some scattered activity possible mainly later Monday and a better chance of storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Eventually, Tuesday afternoon, that stationary front drops south as a cold front moving through Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina. That will cool us down quite a bit into the low 70s for the middle of the week Wednesday and Thursday. Behind this front, high pressure takes influence over the region, so while it will be cooler, it will also be sunnier.

We stay dry heading into next weekend and temperatures finally become seasonable. Highs in the mid 70s.

