First Warning Forecast: The 90s are making a return

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! Today was a bit warmer than yesterday as summer is slowly creeping back in. Most had highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will be a bit warmer with lows dropping to the mid to upper 60s under a clear sky. This warming trend with lots of sunshine continues into the workweek.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot in the low 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s with humidity a bit higher. A few more clouds will be in the sky Wednesday and temperatures will be just a couple degrees cooler in the upper 80s. The second part of the workweek is where some uncertainty lies right now.

A low pressure system is set to ride along the east coast. How strong it gets will determine the type of weather we'll see Thursday through Saturday. Right now, the low looks to remain weaker and offshore. That means a few showers for us Thursday, scattered storms Friday, and some isolated rain activity lingering into Saturday. It also means cooler temperatures in the mid 80s for highs Thursday and low 80s Friday into Saturday. Any shift in that low will likely have some impact on our forecast though, so stay tuned!

Sunday next weekend looks drier and the beginning of another warm-up. Highs in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

FACEBOOK

TWITTER