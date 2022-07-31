First Warning Forecast: The 90s return for the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! It was a soggy end to our weekend with widespread moderate to heavy rain pushing through. We’ll trade the rain for heat this workweek.

Expect scattered showers and storms to continue throughout this evening and into tonight. In any heavy downpours, watch for flash flooding.

wtkr

We’ll dry out by the time you have to head to work tomorrow. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

The 90s return Monday and temperatures stay in the low to mid 90s the entire workweek. Scattered storms will develop Monday late afternoon and evening, after 5 PM, around a disturbance. After that, much of the workweek looks decently dry. Just a few PM pop-ups.

wtkr

The hottest days this week will be Tuesday and Thursday, both in the mid 90s.

wtkr

Next weekend will be a little cooler. Seasonable highs in the upper 80s both days. Each day will also have the chance for isolated storms.