First Warning Forecast: The break from humidity and heat continues while a hazy sky remains

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! Today has been a pleasant day. We enjoyed low humidity and cooler temperatures about 5 degrees below normal. The bulk of the wildfire smoke in the atmosphere has been pushed across North Carolina. An Air Quality Alert remains in place for our North Carolina counties until Midnight.

Tonight will be dry and cooler with lows in the upper 60s.

Pleasant weather continues Friday. Mostly dry, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. A haze will remain in the sky as smoke from the wildfires out west will continue to periodically filter into Virginia and North Carolina through at least this weekend.

Humidity gradually begins to increase Saturday, but overall not terribly humid outside. Isolated PM showers or storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will be back to its usual summertime levels by Sunday and temperatures return to around 90°.

The first half of next week will have a few disturbances passing through. Daily afternoon and evening chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Activity is quiet in the tropics right now. However, there is a small disturbance over Georgia that’s headed east into the Atlantic Ocean. It has a 30% chance of tropical formation over the next 5 days.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

