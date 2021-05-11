First Warning Forecast: The cooler than normal trend continues the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We will see more clouds than sunshine this evening with a spotty shower possible. We'll continue with that shower chance overnight, otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.

More clouds will build in for Wednesday, so we'll call it mostly cloudy. Scattered showers are possible, mainly in NC. It will be even cooler with highs only in the low 60s. That's about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We will be back to a mix of sun and clouds to end the work week with a small warm up. Expect highs in the upper 60s on Thursday and near 70 on Friday. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower.

The weekend is looking pleasant even though temperatures will still be sitting below normal. Expect highs in the low 70s both days under partly to mostly sunny skies.

A few showers will be possible to kick off the work week with highs in the low 70s. We'll warm to the mid 70s on Tuesday with scattered showers around.

