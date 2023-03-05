First Warning Forecast: The dry and sunny stretch of weather continues

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be another day full of sunshine. The wind will relax, so you don't have to worry about getting blown away if you have outdoor plans. Highs will warm to the 60s, with a few cooler temperatures along the coast.

Milder with a few more clouds to kick off the work week. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s.

The warmest day of the week will be on Tuesday. Winds will crank up once again with highs warming to near 70.

Our cool stretch will move in by midweek. Highs will only warm to the low 50s on Wednesday with breezy conditions. The weather will remain dry.

Expect the low 50s again on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be dry, but we could see a few scattered showers by the end of the week.

