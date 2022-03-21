First Warning Forecast: The first full day of spring brings a day full of sunshine

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Spring-like weather this week. Expect sunshine and then the chance for strong to severe storms by midweek. A little bit of a cool down by the weekend.

A gorgeous first full day of spring. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Tuesday is looking dry as well. Clouds will build in throughout the day and temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

Rain chances will increase midweek as a warm front and cold front impact the area. The cold front will cross Wednesday night into Thursday bringing a chance for showers and storms. Storms could become strong to severe. We will continue to monitor. Temperatures will be in the low 70s on both days.

We'll dry out and cool down to end the work week. Highs will be in the mid 60s, which is still above normal for this time of year.

A few spotty showers will be possible by the weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday and mid and upper 50s on Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

