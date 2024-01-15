First Warning Forecast: The first snowflakes of the season could be seen Monday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Get ready for the coldest air of the season and likely our first flakes of the season this week.

Clouds increase tonight and temperatures drop into the mid 30s. Early Monday morning, we could see flurries across Virginia and light rain showers across North Carolina. There will be a good amount of dry air this precipitation has to fight, so it may not make it to the ground. There’s a better chance at seeing some snow falling Monday afternoon that will likely transition into rain as high temperatures reach the lower 40s in Virginia, upper 40s in North Carolina.

As for accumulations, at most, half an inch across the Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula. So if you’re a snow lover, look out your window as it’s falling or you just might miss it!

Tuesday is trending more toward a rainy day now. Possibly a bit of a mix if we see any precipitation lingering into the night. High temperatures in the upper 40s Tuesday drop to the mid 20s Tuesday night. As winds pick up Tuesday night, wind chill values will be around 5-10° in our northern communities.

Wednesday stays cold, but it will be filled with lots of sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s fall to the mid 20s again overnight. Wind chill values will likely return to the teens.

Temperatures warm up to the mid to upper 40s Thursday and Friday. As another system passes nearby Friday, we have a chance at seeing more mixed precipitation. This system will also bring stronger winds Friday through the weekend.

Next weekend is going to be very cold. Dry with lots of sunshine, but windy with high temperatures in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the low 20s.

