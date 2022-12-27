First Warning Forecast: The gradual warmup continues into the new year

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Crisp and clear overnight with lows in the 20s.

The warming trend will continue on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. A step warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will soar to near 60 on Friday. Clouds will build in through the day.

Rain chances will increase on New Year's Eve. Looks like you'll be ringing in the New Year with an umbrella. Showers will move in by the afternoon and evening. Highs will soar to the low 60s. Showers will continue into Sunday to kick off 2023. It will be very mild for this time of year with highs in the mid 60s.

Drier by Monday, with highs in the upper 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

