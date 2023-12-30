First Warning Forecast: The last weekend of 2023 is looking dry and sunny

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A quiet last weekend of 2023. Sunshine will break out today with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds will pick up out of the west at 10-20 mph. Mostly clear and cold overnight with lows in the 20s and low 30s.

New Year's Eve will be sunny and dry. Highs will top out in the low 50s. It will actually be one of the cooler New Years we've had in a few years.

Partly cloudy for New Year's Day with highs in the low 50s. Not a bad way to kick off the first day of 2024.

Tuesday will be much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. It will be a bit on the breezy side.

Clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs back into the low 50s.

Grab the umbrellas on Thursday! Showers will be likely. Temperatures will top out right around 50 degrees.

A big cool down just in time to end the work week. Expect highs to only warm to the low 40s.

