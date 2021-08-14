First Warning Forecast: The start of a stormy, cooler pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! Today was our fourth consecutive day with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits and heat advisories issued. A lot of us are finally starting to get some relief from that heat as strong storms are slowly moving across Hampton Roads. Throughout the rest of this evening and into tonight, scattered thunderstorms will continue to travel across southeast VA and into northeast NC ahead of a cold front. We are under a Level 2 severe storm risk and a Level 2 flash flooding risk. In these stronger storms, high winds and torrential downpours are likely. Small hail and an isolated tornado are also possible. Head indoors when these storms are over you and take it slow if you must be on the road. Tons of lightning is associated with these storms too.

The cold front spawning this activity is expected to stall out over us tonight and remain stationary into the beginning of next week. That means continued scattered thunderstorms Sunday and Monday, especially each afternoon and evening. Areas hit hard today with heavy rain that see heavy rain again tomorrow could see flash flooding. Parts of the area are under a Level 2 risk for flash flooding Sunday. This front also means cooler temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 80s Sunday through all of next week.

Our weather pattern remains unsettled next week. Several disturbances passing through all week and potential tropical impacts next weekend.

Fred is now in a remnant stage, but is still expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm before making landfall along the Alabama coast. From there, its remnants will move through TN and KY, missing us completely. Tropical Storm Grace on the other hand is a bit of a wild card for us right now. It is forecast to follow in Fred's footsteps through Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba. The models are continuing to shift its track more west, which is good news for us, but it's still too early to tell if we will get missed by Grace's remnants too or not.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

