First Warning Forecast: The sunshine returns, but cold temperatures remain

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! What a cold start to our holiday weekend! Highs were in the low 40s, but strong north winds made it feel like we were barely in the 30s. Those strong winds also brought us a little bay effect snow flurry activity earlier in the day. It didn’t amount to any accumulation though. We start on a gradual warming trend Sunday.

Clouds clear out tonight and lows drop to around 30°, feeling like the upper teens as strong north winds persist. 10-25 MPH north-northwest winds continue Sunday. Highs a few degrees warmer in the mid 40s will feel like the mid 30s. At least we’ll have a lot of sunshine to enjoy Sunday!

MLK Day will be a more pleasant day to be outdoors. Highs in the mid 50s. Clouds start building later in the day as we move into an unsettled pattern.

Throughout the work week, we’ll have a couple different systems passing through. This will bring us scattered showers Tuesday and Thursday. Temperatures will continue to gradually warm each day, eventually topping out into the mid 60s Thursday. Following a cold front Thursday night, temperatures start to cool again for the weekend.

Highs around 60° Friday drop to the more seasonable low 50s next Saturday. We should be mostly dry and partly cloudy for at least the first part of the weekend.