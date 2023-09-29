First Warning Forecast: There is light at the end of the tunnel – Sunshine returns this weekend!

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! We have one more day of this gloomy weather to get through before we head into a sunny, dry stretch. Tidal flooding will still remain a concern though.

Mostly cloudy and mostly dry tonight. Temperatures will become a couple degrees cooler with lows in the low to mid 60s.

The first half of the weekend will still be gloomy. More clouds than sun Saturday and some isolated showers. The best chance for showers will be in the afternoon. Breezy northerly winds remain and bring us more tidal flooding. Highs return to the low 70s Saturday.

Sunday is when we’ll notice that pattern shift. High pressure begins to settle in and brings us tons of sunshine. However, those breezy northerly winds will remain and so does our tidal flooding threat during high tide the next several cycles, likely lasting into next week. Around 1-2 feet of inundation at high tide.

With sunshine sticking around most of the workweek, temperatures will be on the rise. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 70s, gradually reaching the upper 70s by the second half of the week. Overnight lows remain in the mid 60s.

