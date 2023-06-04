First Warning Forecast: Tidal flooding threat the rest of this weekend, cooler Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! A backdoor cold front passes through tonight, bringing us a brief cool down for Sunday. It also brings gusty winds and a tidal flooding threat.

Tonight, the full Strawberry Moon reaches its peak at 11:41 PM. That combined with northeast winds 15-25 MPH will bring us an increased tidal flooding threat. Expect up to 1.5 feet of inundation. Roads that typically experience tidal flooding could become impassable. Our coastal communities are under a Coastal Flood Advisory until 4 AM Sunday.

Winds stay breezy throughout Sunday. Northeasterly winds 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. That will keep our tidal flooding threat elevated during high tide at 10 AM and 10 PM Sunday.

Outside of tidal flooding, Sunday will be dry with clearing clouds. High temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60s.

Temperatures warm up again next week, but remain below-average. Highs return to the upper 70s Monday and rise to around 80° Tuesday. The rest of the workweek, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. All week, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and remain mostly dry. Great if you need to mow your lawns after all the rain we had this past week!

Next weekend, temperatures look to finally return to the more seasonable low to mid 80s.

