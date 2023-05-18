First Warning Forecast: Time to break out the rain jackets again for the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! We’ve had a nice couple of dry days, but it’s time to break out the rain jackets again.

Ahead of a couple different systems, clouds increase tonight. Easterly winds stay breezy and lows drop into the upper 50s.

Scattered showers start to move in early Friday morning around 7 AM from the south and continue to head north across Hampton Roads. These scattered showers will be around all day Friday, especially across North Carolina. However, it won’t be a washout by any means. We should be able to dry out Friday evening after 8 PM. High temperatures on Friday will again be in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be much warmer. High temperatures near 80°. Much of the day looks decently dry. Some spotty daytime showers, but our real next chance for rain will be Saturday night around a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to move through from the northwest around 9 PM and continue throughout the night.

Scattered showers continue into Sunday morning. Winds pick up again Sunday and temperatures will be a little cooler in the mid 70s.

You can pack the rain jacket and umbrella away for the work week. It’ll be a mostly dry, partly cloudy week. Winds pick up starting Tuesday and stay breezy the rest of the week. Temperatures will also cool down to the low 70s beginning Tuesday.

