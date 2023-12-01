First Warning Forecast: Time to break out the umbrellas

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! An unsettled stretch keeps us on this warming trend, but also brings us scattered rain showers each day through the weekend.

Today was about 15 degrees warmer than Wednesday. Temperatures will make another jump Friday. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid 30s, warming into the low 60s by the afternoon.

Clouds quickly increase Friday morning and scattered showers begin to fall in the afternoon lasting into the evening. That’s the start of our unsettled pattern.

Saturday-Monday isolated to scattered rain showers continue. It won’t be a washout, but you may want to keep an umbrella close by in case you come across some showers at times. By the end of this event, we're looking at picking up to maybe an inch of rainfall. So not a lot of rain over 4 days.

Throughout this wetter stretch, temperatures stay above-normal. Highs in the mid 60s this weekend with lows in the mid 50s. Monday is when the cooling trend begins.

Highs on Monday around 60° fall to highs in the mid 50s Tuesday and upper 40s the rest of the workweek. While we'll have this chill around, it will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

