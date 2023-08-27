First Warning Forecast: Time to break out the umbrellas – Our unsettled stretch begins

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday morning! The cold front last night has stalled over the top of us, kicking off an unsettled stretch. Eventually this stationary front will clear out mid-week, then we’ll likely see some tropical impacts to end the workweek.

A few spotty showers this morning will clear out for a dry midday. Later this afternoon and evening, isolated to widely scattered showers and storms return, especially across northeastern North Carolina.

wtkr

Northeast NC is under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Sunday. The primary threat is flash flooding. 1-3 inches of rain could fall in heavy downpours. A Flood Watch is in effect for Dare County, including the Outer Banks, from Noon-10 PM Sunday.

wtkr

wtkr

Heading back to school, be sure to pack an umbrella for the entire week! It won’t be a washout any one day, but each day will have rounds of isolated to scattered showers and storms. High temperatures through Wednesday will stay in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

wtkr

Late in the week, Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and more scattered storms continue as we’ll likely see some tropical impacts. Right now, Tropical Depression Ten is heading to the Gulf of Mexico where it is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Florida. Then it will ride through the southeast, likely moving over the Outer Banks as a Tropical Storm Thursday night. This will become Idalia. As usual with tropical systems, expect wind, rain, flooding, and possible spin-up tornadoes. We’ll have more updates as this system gets closer.

wtkr

Finally, by next Saturday, we should be able to dry out and see the sun again. Temperatures warm a few degrees into the seasonable low to mid 80s.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM