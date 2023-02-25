First Warning Forecast: Tracking a chilly and messy day ahead

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

What a difference! We're tracking a big cool down today compared to the last few days.

WTKR News 3 You'll need a lot of items if you're heading out today!

Rain will build in later this morning and become widespread by the afternoon as an area of low pressure tracks across the Carolinas. We may even see a little wintry mix across the Eastern Shore, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Won't really amount to anything though. Highs will only warm to the upper 40s to near 50, which is below-normal for this time of year and a big drop from the past couple of days. Patchy fog will develop tonight and could linger into Sunday morning.

WTKR News 3 Saturday will be the wettest day. A few isolated showers will be possible to kick off the work week.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. After a little morning fog and clouds, skies will clear and temperatures will warm to the low 60s.

WTKR News 3 A much colder day Saturday, with warming temperatures for the rest of the week.

Monday will be a few degrees warmer in the low 60s. More clouds will be around and we could see a few isolated showers. Nothing too major.

The spring-like stretch of weather will continue through the end of the week.

Tuesday is looking gorgeous with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. A few more clouds will be around on Wednesday, but it's still looking dry with highs in the mid 60s.

A little wet and unsettled by the end of the week. Expect showers on both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be milder, with highs near 70. A little cooler, but still not bad on Friday with highs in the low 60s.

