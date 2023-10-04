Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: A cold front will bring showers and fall temperatures

Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 12:35:31-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

After a cool start this morning, temperatures are warming up nicely. Expect highs in the upper 70s and even a few 80s.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

A few more clouds will build in on Thursday with highs near 80 once again.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Shower chances will increase on Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves through. A few showers will be possible both days, but there won't be a ton of moisture.

Surface Map Forecast.png

The cold front will also bring in some cooler weather Sunday. Expect highs in the mid 60s. It will feel more like the end of October. Expect plenty of sunshine.

The sunshine will stick around on both Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

