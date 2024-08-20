Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Tracking a cool and comfortable stretch of weather

Posted
and last updated

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We're in for a bit of a cool down as partly cloudy skies dominate, with the high only reaching the upper 70s on Tuesday. Rain chances drop significantly. It'll be a more comfortable day overall as dewpoints fall into the 50s and 60s.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Expect mostly sunny skies and refreshing highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday. With no rain in the forecast, it’s looking like a beautiful day to be outside.

The trend of pleasant weather continues on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Dew Point Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

We’ll round out the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s once again. Overall, it looks like a nice end to the workweek.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device