First Warning Forecast: Tracking a cool and damp weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Showers become more widely scattered as we head through the day with periods of dry weather.

As an area of low pressure slips by to our south, we can expect more showers and storms to move in during the afternoon and evening.

Our best bet for storms, and possibly even some severe weather, will be across eastern North Carolina, with lower rain chance the farther north you go.

Expect highs today in the low to mid 60s.

It looks like Sunday will start off with showers, with drier weather returning into the afternoon. It'll be breezy and cool, with highs dropping only into the low-to-mid 60s. And the gusty northeast winds will make it feel even cooler.

Of course, dry and warmer weather will return heading into the workweek.

We'll be climbing into the 80s by midweek.