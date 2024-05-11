First Warning Forecast: Tracking a cool, but mostly dry Mother's Day weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today looks mostly dry. High temperatures much cooler in the mid 60s. Later in the evening and through the night, we could have another round of scattered rain showers, but nothing to ruin your weekend plans.

Mother’s Day is looking great! A little warmer in the low 70s. A mix of sun and clouds and mostly dry.

The workweek will warm to seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s each day. Monday stays dry, but then we move into another unsettled stretch.

The rest of the workweek from Tuesday on has daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

