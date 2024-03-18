First Warning Forecast: Tracking a cool, but mostly dry week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cool stretch of weather as we kick off Spring.

A mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s to near 60. It is the last full day of winter. A cold front will move through this evening. We could see a spotty shower across the southside and North Carolina, otherwise, expect more cloud cover.

Tuesday is the First Day of Spring, but highs will only warm to the mid 50s. It will be dry and breezy with plenty of sunshine.

It will be milder on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Another cool down heading into Thursday. Expect highs in the low 50s. It will still be sunny.

An area of low pressure will approach on Friday. Showers are expected to develop during the evening hours. Highs will warm to the upper 50s.

Saturday is looking wet and windy as a coastal low impacts the area. Highs will be around 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Keeping a chance for showers to linger into Sunday. We will continue to keep an eye on this. Expect highs in the mid 50s.

