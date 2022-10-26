First Warning Forecast: Tracking a cool down, but more sunshine

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Clouds will build in this evening. A little patchy fog is possible. We'll continue with some clouds overnight with lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Thursday will be our sunniest day of the week. It will be cooler though, with highs in the low and mid 60s. Winds will also start to crank up out of the north as well.

Clouds will be on the increase just in time to end the work week. It will be cooler, with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast. Gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.

The weekend will feature more clouds than sunshine. Highs will warm to the low 60s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.

Halloween is looking a little on the wet side. It's still a little far out and models aren't in great agreement, but rain is looking possible. Temperatures will trend a little above normal with highs in the low 70s. Stay Tuned!

Showers will continue into Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

Drying out by midweek with highs in the upper 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

