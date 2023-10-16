First Warning Forecast: Tracking a cool start and another fall-like day Tuesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Another cool night on tap. Expect lows dipping into the 40s under partly cloudy skies.

We'll see the low 60s on Tuesday with a spotty shower possible.

The sweater weather will stick around through Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s.

We'll start to warm into the 70s by the end of the week.

Rain chances will go up on Friday as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers will be possible.

Showers will linger into Saturday with highs falling into the mid 60s.

Skies will turn partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

