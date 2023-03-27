First Warning Forecast: Tracking a cooler stretch of weather before an end of week warmup

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A few showers or storms possible this evening, otherwise expect clouds to build back in. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Cooler behind the cold front. Temperatures on Tuesday will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the mid 50s. A step milder on Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

A few showers will be possible late Tuesday night, otherwise, most of the day is looking dry. Wednesday and Thursday are looking sunny and dry. A few more clouds will build in on Friday with showers and storms possible by Saturday.

